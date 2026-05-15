Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in crash on State Road 67

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A woman’s commute to work nearly brought her bumper-to-bumper with a police chase that came to a crash ending.

Sabrienna Foster said it’s her first week working at the Denny’s on Kentucky Avenue, but she may have already had the most eventful drive to work she could ever encounter.

Foster said a pickup truck was speeding ahead of her, followed by about a dozen cop cars, when it spun out of control and crashed.

“It happened pretty quick,” Foster told WRTV Investigates' Tim Spears. “I was literally driving to work right behind him.”

Indiana State Police say investigators used Flock security cameras to track a stolen truck to a hotel on the southeast side of Indianapolis Thursday morning. ISP says a man and a woman sitting inside the truck spotted troopers, then drove off.

ISP Sgt. John Perrine said a law enforcement helicopter followed the truck from the sky as officers pursued on the ground. Perrine said the aerial view allowed police to follow at a distance, which helped slow the speed of the chase “because we were able to back off a little bit.”

The chase led ISP to the southwest side of the city, where troopers then used a precision immobilization technique, or PIT maneuver, to stop the truck. To perform a PIT, an officer will use the front of their vehicle to press against the rear of their target's vehicle. The goal is to cause the target vehicle to spin out safely.

The truck crashed into the median along Kentucky Ave/SR 67, flipping onto its roof. “It went completely upside down,” Foster said. ISP says there were no bystanders involved and no serious injuries.

The crash flattened the truck’s roof and left debris lying along the road. It took a couple hours for traffic to fully reopen.

Perrine said both of the people inside the truck had active warrants for their arrest, including the driver having a pre-existing warrant for auto theft.

“We don't think this was just a one-off vehicle steal,” Perrine said. “So now that part of the investigation takes over where we try to connect it to other crimes and see if there’s any connections.”

Another day on the job for the police, but Foster is happy to believe this is the most high-octane commute she can come to expect.