Superintendent: Taylor Community Schools fired employee amid "inappropriate relationship" allegations

KOKOMO—The Taylor Community School Corporation has terminated an employee amid allegations of an “inappropriate relationship with a student.”

In a voicemail sent to parents this week, Superintendent Steve Dishon called the accusations “deeply disturbing.”

The voicemail did not name the employee.

“As the situation developed and facts were uncovered, Taylor Community School Corporation terminated the employee and trespassed him from any Taylor property or event in which Taylor students participate,” said Dishon in the voicemail. “From the moment the accusation was made, he has had no access to our students. We are cooperating fully with the police investigation as the safety and security of our students is always our priority.”

WRTV Investigates has confirmed the Howard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

“These accusations are deeply disturbing and we encourage parents to take the time to discuss with their children how to recognize grooming behavior and report anything that makes them uncomfortable to a trusted adult,” said Dishon in the voicemail.

WRTV Investigates sent a request to Dishon asking for the factual basis of the employee’s termination.

The Taylor Community School Corporation has come under scrutiny in recent months following the arrest of ex-employee Charles Jansen.

PREVIOUS | Emails reveal school district didn’t provide details on ex-teacher’s conduct to state

In June, prosecutors criminally charged Charles Jansen, former Taylor High School teacher, with Vicarious Sexual Gratification with a child under 14 years of age for allegedly directing a child to urinate into a cup to satisfy his “sexual desires.”

While the criminal charges are not related to a student, prosecutors filed court documents that allege Jansen asked students to spit in his drinks, urinate in bottles for money, and paid students for old clothing and shoes.

Jansen is scheduled for jury trial on January 28 and faces up to 12 years behind bars.

PREVIOUS | Indiana teachers to get more background checks under new law| Schools don’t have to report allegations to IDOE | Governor signs law aimed at teacher misconduct

