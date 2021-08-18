Task Force to trace crime guns across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — What was once an Indianapolis-only crime gun intelligence center is now spreading to much of Indiana.

The state has now formed a regional task force to track guns used in crimes and to track shooting suspects who travel across county lines and throughout the state to commit crime.

WRTV Investigates first broke the story in July that IMPD was confiscating more guns at a staggering pace recently.

Part of that is because of the record pace of homicides in Indianapolis. IMPD reports 166 homicides so far in 2021. At this time last year, there had been 146 homicides in Indy. But, we're finding out all of this crime and use of guns goes far beyond Indianapolis and Marion County.

We're digging into the partnership that can help protect all of Indiana from gun violence.

