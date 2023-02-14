Tax Tip Tuesday: How to get ahold of the IRS without calling

INDIANAPOLIS— Filing your taxes can be stressful, but trying to get a hold of someone at the Internal Revenue Service can make the process even more so.

This past tax year was arguably the worst ever when it came to getting a hold of the IRS on the phone.

In Fiscal Year 2022, only 13 percent of the 173.3 million calls placed to an IRS telephone line were answered by an assistor, according to this report from the National Taxpayer Advocate.

The IRS has added 5,000 telephone operators this tax season, but they encourage you to go to www.irs.gov first.

If you’re looking for your tax refund, use the “Where’s My Refund?” tool.

Here’s what you need:

Your Social Security or taxpayer ID number

Your filing status

The exact refund amount on your return

If you have another question, you can also use the Interactive Tax Assistant, which provides answers to several tax law questions specific to your circumstances.

“It's more a of a tool that says are you married — Yes or no, and if you're married, do you live with your house, do you plan to file together or separately?” said Stacy Engle, an IRS spokesperson based in Indianapolis. “Do you have anyone who you care for that is a family member or non-family member? It's got a lot of if-then questions."

Taxes are due April 18 this year.

Tips for Filing Your Taxes

Make sure you have all your documents before you file (W2s, 1099s, etc.)

Otherwise, you may have to amend your tax return

Use software like Free File to file electronically

Use a free tax preparation site if you qualify

Ask for direct deposit rather than a paper check

You can contact the Local Taxpayer Advocate in Indiana at 317-685-7840 or click here.

