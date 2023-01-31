Tax Tip Tuesday: Use IRS Free File to do your taxes for free

INDIANAPOLIS — Tax season is officially underway, and the Internal Revenue Service is sharing the best ways to save money this year and get your refunds quickly.

This week’s Tax Tip Tuesday is to use IRS Free File.

You likely qualify if your income or your household’s income is $73,000 or less.

75 percent of Hoosiers qualify for IRS Free File, according to the IRS.

Just go to https://www.irs.gov/ and click on IRS Free File and it will connect you with software packages to file your federal taxes for free.

Some of the software partners will also allow you to file your state taxes for a reduced cost or for free.

There are 11 IRS Free File Online providers for you to choose from.

The IRS says your information is secure when you use IRS Free File.

"The software packages are all approved,” said Stacy Engle, an IRS spokesperson based in Indianapolis. “They are a trusted partner with the Internal Revenue Service and your information will not be shared with anyone or sold to any other agencies. It safe, secure and the most accurate way to have your tax return prepared."

If you’re not comfortable filing online, you can also get free in-person tax help at more than 100 centers throughout Indiana.

“Most of them take walk-ins,” said Engle.

The IRS's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs offer free basic tax return preparation to qualified individuals.

VITA sites offer free tax help to people who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns, including:

People who generally make $60,000 or less

Persons with disabilities; and

Limited English-speaking taxpayers

To locate the nearest VITA or TCE site near you, use the VITA Locator Tool or call 800-906-9887.

