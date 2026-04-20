Test results show no bacteria in Muncie water customers say tastes like "dirt"

MUNCIE, Ind. — WRTV Investigates continues to dig into complaints from water customers in Muncie who say their water tastes like dirt.

WRTV Investigates reviewed newly posted test results, collected by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, for Indiana American Water’s Muncie district.

The results show no bacteria in more than 60 samples taken from April 1 through April 14.

You can view the testing results at IDEM’s Drinking Water Viewer and putting in Indiana American Water Muncie’s water system ID, which is IN5218012.

Some customers in Muncie have noticed an earthy or musty taste or odor in their water, according to a Facebook post from Indiana American Water.

Analytical testing shows that it’s due to MIB (2 methylisoborneol), which is a naturally occurring compound linked to algae activity in surface water sources like Prairie Creek Reservoir.

However, MIB is not regulated and there is no requirement to test for it.

In a statement released to WRTV on April 20, Indiana American Water says it has strengthened treatment operations by increasing carbon treatment, increasing frequency of water filtration backwashing, and enhancing ,monitoring and reporting to state agencies.

“Our teams are working every day—adjusting treatment and monitoring conditions to improve water quality while helping ensure the water remains safe and reliable for our customers and the City of Muncie.” said Barry Suits, President of Indiana American Water. “Prairie Creek Reservoir, which serves as a primary source of water for the City of Muncie, is essential to this community and we are committed to protecting it today and for generations to come.”

Muncie’s drinking water continues to meet all state and federal drinking water standards and remains safe to drink, according to the water utility.

Indiana American Water is making “numerous adjustments to its treatment process” to remove MIB.

“However, people can detect MIB at extremely low concentrations because it produces an earthy taste and odor,” read a statement from the utility.

The water distribution system serves nearly 80,000 residents and businesses in Muncie and neighboring Selma.

Surface water supplies nearly 70% of Muncie’s drinking water from Prairie Creek Reservoir and the White River. The remaining 30% comes from four groundwater wells located along the White River.

According to the April 20 statement, recent test results indicate the MIB levels at the reservoir have increased.

Water typically takes about 10 days to fully move through and refresh across the entire distribution system.

“Once water leaving the treatment facility shows sustained improvement with improved taste and odor, Indiana American Water will move up its annual plans to flush the entire water distribution system,” read the statement from April 20. “System flushing helps remove water with elevated MIB levels, as well as sediment, minerals, and other naturally occurring materials that can build up in the water main.”