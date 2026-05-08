Theft and fraud charges filed against owner of Greenwood pool company

SHERIDAN — Hamilton County prosecutors have filed criminal charges following a WRTV Investigation into a Greenwood pool contractor accused of taking money from customers and not doing the work promised.

Justin Lee Carter, the owner of Smarter Pools, is charged with Fraud and Theft, both level 5 felonies.

Sheridan Police Department conducted an investigation following a complaint filed by homeowner Jenny Peretin, also a mother of two children.

WRTV Jenny Peretin

“This is where we were planning on putting our 35 to 40 foot pool that Smarter Pools was going to install last summer,” said Peretin. “Unfortunately, there is no pool.”

Peretin said she paid Carter $60,000 for pool installation. She provided a copy of her payment to WRTV Investigates.

Peretin said Smarter Pools never did any work on her pool.

“We have nothing,” said Peretin. “We, we don't even have a hole in the ground. So we didn't think there was any other recourse at that point.”

Peretin said she’s glad criminal charges have been filed.

“I understand we may not be getting any money back, but just some level of accountability,” said Peretin.

WRTV Kara Kenney speaks with Jenny Peretin

As WRTV Investigates has The Better Business Bureau has issued an alert about a Greenwood-based pool company, alleging they have a pattern of complaints.

The warning alleges Smarter Pools, LLC:



Collects down payments but fails to finish contracted work.

Becomes hard to reach and/or fails to respond to consumer requests for updates.

WRTV Investigates emailed Smarter Pools as well as the attorneys listed for them, but we never heard back.

They closed their doors at their Greenwood store last year, according to customers.

PREVIOUS | BBB issues alert on Greenwood pool company

The Smarter Pools website no longer works.

WRTV Investigates found court documents that show financial firms have filed lawsuits in multiple states, including Indiana, Florida, New York and Utah, alleging Smarter Pools and Carter owe them money.

Courts have handed down $208,699 in judgments against the pool contractor since April 2025.

WRTV Investigates went to the Greenwood office on Airport Parkway, the address listed on customer contracts.

However, the tenant told us Smarter Pools moved out months ago.

So WRTV Investigates went to Carter’s house.



WRTV Investigates: Hi, I’m looking for Justin Carter.

Hi, I’m looking for Justin Carter. Carter: Yeah, I got your message.

Yeah, I got your message. WRTV Investigates: We want to get your side of the story.

We want to get your side of the story. Carter: My attorney told me not to. I appreciate it. Um, but they told me not to.

My attorney told me not to. I appreciate it. Um, but they told me not to. WRTV Investigates: Are you going to give people their money back?

Are you going to give people their money back? Carter: Thank you. You can get off my property.

WRTV Justin Carter, owner of Smarter Pools

The Indiana Attorney General’s Office is also investigating.

