Toll road scam texts targeting drivers in Indiana

The Identity Theft Resource Center issued a warning Thursday about toll road scams impacting victims across the country, including Indiana.

These scams involve text messages that claim you owe money for unpaid tolls, according to ITRC.

The texts typically contain convincing language and links that are created to impersonate the toll service name and system, making them appear legitimate.

Riverlink, the toll system in Louisville and Southern Indiana, says scammers are using phishing text messages.

“If you receive a text detailing a specific outstanding toll amount, do not click on any links, but proceed to check your account at RiverLink.com, or reach out to our customer service team at 1-855-RIV-LINK (1-855-748-5465),” read a statement posted on the company’s website.

If you have clicked on any of the links, or provided any information through one of these texts, take immediate action to secure your personal information and financial accounts, including disputing any unfamiliar charges, the statement read.

The FBI issued a report last month indicating their Internet Crime Complaint Center had received more than 2,000 complaints about texts representing road toll collection services.

If you receive one of these text messages, the ITRC says to ignore it.

Instead, check your account using the toll service's legitimate website or app.

You can also contact the toll service's phone number to verify if the message is genuine.

If you suspect it is a scam, report it to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at www.ic3.gov [idtheftcenter.us19.list-manage.com].

