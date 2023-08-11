Two sentenced to home detention following armed robbery during Facebook Marketplace meetup

INDIANAPOLIS — A man and woman have been convicted of armed robbery following a Facebook Marketplace meetup at an Indianapolis apartment complex.

On Friday, Apolonio Williams pleaded guilty to armed robbery, a level 3 felony. He was sentenced to two years home detention, followed by a year probation and must pay $1,800 in restitution.

As part of a plea agreement, a lesser charge of Pointing a Firearm was dismissed.

Last month, Camaurie Maxey was convicted of armed robbery and sentenced to a year home detention.

The victim traveled to Avery Point Apartments to test drive a 2007 Honda Accord he found listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

The seller was using a Facebook profile “Dior Kaay,” and advertised a gray 2007 Honda Accord for $1,800, court records said.

Kaay was later identified by IMPD detectives as Camaurie Maxey.

When the victim arrived, Maxey told him the Accord was being test driven by someone else, but they also had a Volkswagen Jetta for sale, court records said.

Maxey stated she was going to get the keys, and that’s when Williams walked up and pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and stated, “sorry bro, there aint no car, you’re at the wrong place at the wrong time, I’m just going to need you to give me what you got,” according to court documents.

The victim gave the suspect $1,800 in cash, left the scene and called police.

IMPD detectives used search warrants of Facebook accounts as well as interviews with witnesses to identify the suspects in the armed robbery.

Maxey and her mother met with IMPD but Maxey declined to provide a statement, court documents say.

Pursuant to a plea agreement, the court could have sentenced Williams to up to nine years with two years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

Maxey’s plea agreement was also open to the court, meaning the judge could have sentenced her to six years with one year in the Indiana Department of Correction.

WRTV Investigates could not find a criminal history for Maxey or Williams.

WRTV Investigates reached out to their attorneys for comment.

"The restitution order makes the co-defendant jointly liable for this amount," said Jeffrey Baldwin, attorney for Williams, in an email to WRTV. "The Judge listed to both parties’ arguments and fashioned a sentence that took in to account the offense and Mr. Williams lack of a criminal history. We believe the Judge imposed a just and fair sentence."

