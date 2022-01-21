Two Whitestown officials suspended after review of conduct with employees

WHITESTOWN — The Whitestown Town Manager and Director of Operations have been suspended following a recent review of their conduct involving employees.

At the direction of the town council president, Whitestown Town Manager Jason Lawson has been suspended without pay for ten days, from Jan 18-31, according to information obtained by WRTV Investigates.

In addition, Whitestown Director of Operations and Economic Development Nathan Messer has been suspended without pay for five days, from Feb. 1-7.

“While the Town appreciates the significant contributions both individuals have made to the Town and community over the years, a recent review showed that Mr. Lawson and Mr. Messer appeared to have failed to maintain at all times the highest level of decorum and professionalism in interacting with employees, whether in or out of the office,” a statement from the Town of Whitestown read. “Whitestown expects management to set the standard for workplace culture, so Mr. Lawson and Mr. Messer are being held accountable to a substantial measure.”

Lawson was appointed Town Manager in January 2019, according to the town’s website.

Before that, Lawson served as Department of Public Works director for more than a decade, overseeing the street department as well as Whitestown Municipal Utilities.

Messer was appointed Whitestown Parks Director in January 2015 and prior to that, served on the Parks Board.

WRTV is working to get a response from Lawson and Messer.