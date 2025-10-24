"Unfit to practice": Attorney General files complaint against Indy-based security company

INDIANAPOLIS — The state has filed a complaint against Indianapolis-based security company Protection Plus, saying the company is “unfit to practice” following federal wage law violations.

The security company employs security guards and off-duty police officers at well-known agencies and businesses like Citizens Energy, Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indiana Convention Center.

It’s an update to a story WRTV Investigates first started reporting on in 2022.

Indiana Attorney General’s Office files complaint October 15

The Attorney General’s Office filed the complaint on October 15 with the Indiana State Private Investigator and Security Guard Board following an investigation that found “apparent violations of the statutes regulating the profession.”

The AG’s investigation found two violations of Indiana code—specifically that Protection Plus has “become unfit to practice due to failure to keep abreast of current professional theory or practice, as evidenced by Respondent’s repeated failure to comply with federal wage laws.”

The Attorney General’s complaint cites violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act between May 3, 2016, through May 2, 2018, and May 13, 2018, through January 7, 2021.

As WRTV Investigates has reported, the U.S. Department of Labor cited Protection Plus three times in five years for federal wage law violations.

WRTV

PREVIOUS | Security company cited 3rd time for federal wage law violations

In 2018, Protection Plus paid 158 workers $98,949 in overtime back wages and liquidated damages to 158 employees.

They also paid $25,000 in civil money penalty for the willful nature of their violations, according to the DOL.

In 2022, WRTV reported that Protection Plus paid $370,459 in back wages and damages to 215 workers following an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Protection Plus, located on Lynhurst Drive on the west side, also had to pay a $69,540 civil penalty following a court order.

In a third action, the U.S. Department of Labor assessed Protection Plus Inc. $27,597 in civil money penalties for “repeat and willful violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act.”

The third federal action, announced in 2024, found 31 security professionals were owed $28,334 in overtime back wages and liquidated damages, according to the Indiana Department of Labor.

“Protection Plus continues to defy federal overtime wage laws, despite being found in violation in both 2018 and 2022 for the same practice. Abiding by federal wage laws is not optional,” explained Wage and Hour Division District Director Aaron Loomis in Indianapolis in 2024. “The Department of Labor will continue to hold this company and its owner, Raymond Stanley, accountable for paying their workers the wages they have rightfully earned.”

WRTV

In its October 15 complaint, the Attorney General’s Office requested that the Indiana State Private Investigator and Security Guard Board impose disciplinary sanctions against Protection Plus and direct the security firm to pay all of the costs incurred in the prosecution of this case.

The Board does not meet until December 2, and an agenda is not yet available.

Professional licensing boards in Indiana can impose a wide range of sanctions, including a letter of reprimand, censure, probation and suspending or revoking a license.

Protection Plus issues response to Attorney General complaint

Edward Harney, attorney for Protection Plus, issued a statement to WRTV in response to the complaint by the Indiana Attorney General’s Office:

“As determined by the Department of Labor, Protection Plus has strictly complied with the federal employment regulations since the 2022 Consent agreement and will continue to do so. The Administrative Complaint does not allege any additional employment regulation violations as none have occurred. Protection Plus is cooperating with the Attorney General’s Office to maintain the security license Protection Plus has possessed for over thirty-five years. “

In August 2023, Protection Plus’ leadership, Operations Director Billy Ingles and President Marie Stanley, sat down with WRTV Investigates to explain what happened and what the company is doing to make sure workers are accurately paid.

Brad Forestal For the first time, Protection Plus’ leadership, Operations Director Billy Ingles and President Marie Stanley, sat down with WRTV Investigates to explain what happened and what the company is doing to make sure workers are accurately paid.











"We haven't cheated any of our employees,” said Bill Ingles, Operations Director at Protection Plus in 2023. “This wasn’t an issue of fraud or anything. This was simply a miscalculation of an overtime rate.”

Protection Plus provides part-time employment to more than 300 civilian security guards and police officers looking to make some extra money.



WRTV: “How did this happen? Two federal investigations?”

Ingles: “This is the emotional part for us, because it's truly an honest mistake. The calculation of overtime. We didn’t fail to pay any of our employees' overtime. This was simply a miscalculation of the overtime rate."

WRTV: “What protocols do you have in place to make sure this doesn't happen again?”

Ingles: “We've streamlined our pay rates. Therefore, all of our employees now make the same rate regardless of what job or what location they're working at. It's just one base rate now."

WRTV: “Are you confident this won’t happen again?”

Marie Stanley: “Yes, 100%. This is very personal. We always strive to be one of the best companies we can be. We’re a woman-owned company, and we’re very proud of that. To have something like this it’s been very hard. It was unintentional.”

WRTV: “Can you understand why it might be difficult for some not to trust your business?”

Stanley: “It’s just human nature, when people hear something negative, then yeah, they’re going to be concerned. Our hopes that since we have business so long and we are part of the community, we have proven we are a solid company.”

Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 1 filed complaint

But not everyone agrees that Protection Plus is doing its best to pay workers.

The Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 1, a union that represents security officers in Indianapolis, has also raised concerns about Protection Plus.

WRTV

Protection Plus is not unionized, and SEIU Local 1 does not represent them.

SEIU Local 1 filed a consumer complaint with the Indiana Attorney General’s office in 2023 outlining the federal wage violations and asking the state to revoke Protection Plus’s security guard license with the state.

SEIU Local 1 President Genie Kastrup provided a statement to WRTV following the AG’s complaint filed on October 15:

“Protection Plus should not be licensed to operate as a security company—under this or any other name—given their documented history of wage theft and dishonesty in their license renewal process,” said Genie Kastrup, President of SEIU Local 1. “Security officers risk their lives to keep our communities safe, and they deserve to work for employers who value integrity, fairness, and accountability. A company that cheats workers out of their pay and lies to regulators cannot be trusted to train or supervise officers responsibly. The safety of Indianapolis residents depends on ensuring that only responsible contractors, those that respect the law and working people, are allowed to hold security licenses.”

Protection Plus contracts in place

Protection Plus is doing work throughout the city, including Citizens Energy.

“Citizens Energy Group has engaged Protection Plus for security guard and traffic control services through September 2026,” said Ben Easley, a spokesperson for Citizens Energy.

WRTV

WRTV Investigates reported in August 2023 that the City of Indianapolis suspended Protection Plus from doing work for the city for six months.

The city found Protection Plus failed to disclose to the city that a 2022 federal investigation found Protection Plus violated the Fair Labor Standards Act.

WRTV Investigates reached out to the City of Indianapolis to see if they’re still using Protection Plus and we are still waiting on that information.

Some agencies have stopped using Protection Plus, including the Marion County Public Health Department, which started using in-house security after our story aired in 2022.

“Since late 2022, Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County has been in the process of bringing all security services in-house,” said Curt Brantingham, spokesperson for the health department. “We do not currently have any Protection Plus personnel providing security services.”

SEIU Local 1 has been pushing the Capital Improvement Board (CIB), which operates Lucas Oil Stadium and the Convention Center, to stop using Protection Plus.

The CIB is partially funded by tax revenues, including hotel/motel tax, food and beverage tax and auto rental tax.

WRTV Investigates reached out to the Capital Improvement Board regarding Protection Plus, and we are still waiting to hear back.