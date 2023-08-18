Union City teacher's aide terminated over 'inappropriate conversation' with student

RANDOLPH COUNTY— The Randolph Eastern school board terminated a teacher’s aide Thursday evening with a 5-0 vote.

Rachelle Cline was placed on administrative leave on August 12 amid allegations she engaged in an “inappropriate conversation” with a student.

Cline worked as a paraprofessional and junior high cheerleading coach, according to the district.

Katie Quinn, mother of a 15-year-old student, contacted the school and Union City police after she said Cline sent Snapchat messages to her son about a game involving which student could hug her better.

Quinn said Cline was also her daughter’s cheerleading coach.

“I truly believe it was Rachelle's intention to form a bond or some kind of trust with my son, considering she's asking him to visit her frequently so she can hug him,” said Quinn. “Thinking about how far this could've gone makes me sick and I am so grateful it was brought to my attention so fast.”

Mark Ater, director of public safety for Union City, said the police department investigated the allegations.

“After a thorough investigation, which included interviews with multiple parties involved, as well as a careful examination of relevant evidence, the Union City Police Department has determined that no criminal offense has occurred in this case,” the Union City Police Department said in a statement issued to WRTV. “While the messages and the circumstances surrounding the investigation were found to be inappropriate, they did not amount to a criminal violation under existing laws.”

WRTV Investigates has called and emailed Cline, and we are still waiting to hear back.

"We take all allegations seriously and prioritize the safety of our community, especially our juveniles," said Director Mark Ater. "Our investigation into this matter was thorough and impartial, and we appreciate the transparency and cooperation we received from the Randolph Eastern Schools throughout this process."

Quinn tells WRTV she is disappointed no criminal charges will be filed.

The Randolph Eastern School Corporation superintendent released the following statement to WRTV.