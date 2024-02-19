Unlicensed Muncie plumber accused of not doing promised work

DELAWARE COUNTY — A Muncie man is accused of taking a customer’s money and not doing the plumbing work promised.

Dustin Garmon is charged with Theft, a Level 6 felony, and is scheduled for a jury trial on June 24.

WRTV Investigates spoke with two people who’ve had business dealings with Garmon who say the Indiana Attorney General’s office and Indiana Plumbing Commission need to take action.

Reed Moistner is a licensed plumbing contractor of more than 30 years.

WRTV Reed Moistner is a licensed plumbing contractor of more than 30 years.



Moistner owns Blue Collar Plumbing in Hartford City and prides himself on doing honest work.

“It’s everything,” said Moistner. “You’re not going to survive if you don’t do the job well.”

Moistner is concerned Garmon, an unlicensed plumber in Muncie, is accused of taking a customer’s money without performing promised work.

A U.S. Army soldier told police in summer 2023 she paid Garmon more than $10,000 for plumbing work on her Muncie home, according to a police document filed in court.

However, “a majority of the work was not completed or was not done correctly,” the soldier told police.

The alleged victim also told police Garmon stopped showing up and she had to spend more than $30,000 to hire other contractors to fix her house.

WRTV Investigates found Garmon had a plumber apprentice license in 2021, but it expired in 2022 and has not been renewed.

At the time of the alleged theft in summer 2023, Garmon did not have a plumbing license.

In Indiana, you must hold a license as a plumbing contractor or journeyman plumber from the Indiana Plumbing Commission in order to act in the capacity of a plumbing contractor or journeyman plumber, according to the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency.

Garmon has pleaded not guilty to the Theft charge.

Moistner said Dustin Garmon worked for him, but Moistner fired Garmon in 2021.

“I’m married to his mom,” said Moistner. “I won’t be in the same room as him.”

Moistner served on the Indiana Plumbing Commission, a Governor-appointed body that can take action against licensed and unlicensed plumbing contractors.

Moistner resigned from the Indiana Plumbing Commission effective January 1, 2024.

Moistner said in July he shared Garmon’s business card that says “plumber” on it with the Indiana Attorney General’s office but said the state has taken no action against Garmon.

WRTV contacted the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency (PLA) and the Indiana Plumbing Commission, and a PLA spokesperson said they have not received a motion for a Cease and Desist order from the Indiana Attorney General’s office concerning Dustin Garmon.

“I think it’s business as usual,” said Moistner. “It’s very frustrating because it costs a lot of money to be in business legitimately.”

Moistner has not filed a formal written complaint with the Indiana Attorney General, and it’s unclear if anyone has.

WRTV

WRTV Investigates requested a log of consumer complaints filed against Dustin Garmon.

“I have nothing that can be provided on this,” said Josh DeFonce, Media Director for the Indiana Attorney General, in an email to WRTV.

WRTV Investigates emailed Garmon, knocked on his door in Muncie and left a business card.

WRTV Investigates also showed up to a court hearing on February 15.

Garmon left as soon as the hearing was over and did not stop to answer WRTV Investigates Kara Kenney’s questions.

WRTV WRTV Investigates also showed up to a court hearing on February 15.





Garmon left as soon as the hearing was over and did not stop to answer WRTV Investigates Kara Kenney’s questions.







WRTV did some checking and found Garmon was convicted of Check Deception in 2020 and completed two years of probation.

Records show Garmon was ordered to pay the victim $5,720 but four years later, Garmon still owes $4,466, according to the clerk’s office.

Allen Wilson, of Matthews Indiana, won a $23,430 civil judgment against Dustin Garmon in May 2023.

Kenney, Kara Allen Wilson, of Matthews Indiana, won a $23,430 civil judgment against Dustin Garmon in May 2023.







"I had talked about getting some plumbing replaced under the house and he said ‘well, I can do that,’” said Wilson. “He got under there and said the materials are going to be about $800 to $900, so i gave him cash."

Wilson said he gave Garmon cash because at the time, Garmon was married to Wilson’s daughter.

“When I found out that he had all these debts that he was paying off, I was just trying to be a good father-in-law,” said Wilson.

Wilson said he has not received anything from Garmon toward the $23,430 judgment, but hopes to receive something.

“I hope so,” said Wilson. “That’s a lot of money. It’s a big deal for me or any honest hardworking person who works their butt off to save money.”

Wilson is losing hope he will collect on the $23,430 judgment after a February 15 hearing in which Garmon told the judge he has 28 cents in his bank account.

“If I don't have money, I can't really pay it, right?" said Garmon. “I'm in the process of filing bankruptcy."

Kenney, Kara Garmon told the judge he’s been out of work since August 2023, but that he hopes to “obtain employment” and start paying his debts.







Garmon also told the judge he’s been out of work since August 2023, but that he hopes to “obtain employment” and start paying his debts.

“I had a few setbacks,” said Garmon. “Made some bad judgments on things. Now we are trying to move forward."

Garmon also told the court he does not have an active plumber’s license.

“I’ve done work in the past,” said Garmon.

Dustin Garmon was not criminally charged in Allen Wilson’s case.

Wilson and Reed Moistner want to see Garmon convicted of theft in the case of the U.S. Army Soldier.

They also want the state to take action against Garmon.

"He should be made accountable and if that means going to prison, so be it,” said Wilson. “He needs to be able to pay people back the money he owes them."

WRTV Investigates reached out to the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency, which provided the following statement:

“The Indiana Professional Licensing Agency (PLA) and the Indiana Plumbing Commission (the Commission), currently have no record of an administrative complaint being filed with the Commission, seeking disciplinary sanctions against Mr. Dustin Garmon’s plumbing apprentice license. The Commission has never imposed any disciplinary sanctions against Mr. Garmon’s plumbing apprentice license.

If a consumer believes that a licensee has violated practice standards, acted dishonestly, acted unethically, or committed actions that pose serious risk to public’s health, safety, or welfare, the consumer may consider filing a consumer complaint against the licensee. Consumer complaints are ultimately investigated by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), and the OAG will determine if a complaint warrants pursuing disciplinary sanctions against the licensee before the appropriate licensing board that is supported by the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency (PLA). Information about the consumer complaint process and how to properly file a consumer complaint is provided here on the PLA’s website, and here on the OAG’s website. Any person can file a consumer complaint against a licensee pursuant to IC 25-1-7-4. If a consumer wishes to remain anonymous, they may contact the PLA and request that the PLA file a consumer complaint with the OAG on their behalf.”

TIPS FOR HIRING A CONTRACTOR: