USDA orders IU to destroy biological materials during ‘active’ investigation

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WRTV) — A federal investigation involving the Indiana University Biology Department led to the USDA ordering the destruction of biological materials.

The university closed access to six rooms in Myers Hall in May, when the United States Department of Agriculture and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources were carrying out a “regulatory visit”, according to an email from IU VP of Research Russ Mumper.

Indiana’s I-Team has learned the USDA and DNR had faculty identify the source of biological research samples. Regulators ordered the university to dispose of any materials classified as “unknown”, unregulated materials whose origin couldn’t be traced, and materials obtained on expired permits.

A faculty member tells Indiana’s I-Team the USDA went as far as ordering house plants on a windowsill to be destroyed.

Mumper said the only destroyed materials were from the lab of Professor Roger Innes. “No scientific materials from other researchers were impacted.”

Professor Innes’ lab faced federal scrutiny in April, when researcher Youhuang Xiang pleaded guilty to smuggling. He ordered a shipment of E. coli DNA into the U.S. from China, concealed in a package of women’s underwear.

The materials were not a public health risk, but the FBI told Indiana’s I-Team that Xiang was suspected of working on behalf of the Chinese government, potentially to steal research.

Professor Innes believed Xiang’s arrest was “100% politically motivated”, speaking out against Xiang’s charges just a few weeks before federal agents reviewed materials inside his lab. Access to the lab has reopened, but Mumper’s email noted, “doors are being re-cored and re-keyed” because the locks were changed.

According to Mumper’s email, sent May 19, the USDA said it’s finished its work. But when Indiana’s I-team reached out for details this week, a USDA spokesperson said “USDA’s investigation is still active. Therefore, we are unable to provide additional information.”

No one has indicated that any specific students or staff are being investigated, but faculty tell Indiana’s I-Team they expect the FBI to continue monitoring their lab.

Letter from IU VP of Research Russ Mumper to the head of the biology department: