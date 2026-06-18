USDA orders IU to destroy biological materials during ‘active’ investigation

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WRTV) — A federal investigation involving the Indiana University Biology Department led to the USDA ordering the destruction of biological materials.
The university closed access to six rooms in Myers Hall in May, when the United States Department of Agriculture and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources were carrying out a “regulatory visit”, according to an email from IU VP of Research Russ Mumper.
Indiana’s I-Team has learned the USDA and DNR had faculty identify the source of biological research samples. Regulators ordered the university to dispose of any materials classified as “unknown”, unregulated materials whose origin couldn’t be traced, and materials obtained on expired permits.
A faculty member tells Indiana’s I-Team the USDA went as far as ordering house plants on a windowsill to be destroyed.
Mumper said the only destroyed materials were from the lab of Professor Roger Innes. “No scientific materials from other researchers were impacted.”
Professor Innes’ lab faced federal scrutiny in April, when researcher Youhuang Xiang pleaded guilty to smuggling. He ordered a shipment of E. coli DNA into the U.S. from China, concealed in a package of women’s underwear.
The materials were not a public health risk, but the FBI told Indiana’s I-Team that Xiang was suspected of working on behalf of the Chinese government, potentially to steal research.
Professor Innes believed Xiang’s arrest was “100% politically motivated”, speaking out against Xiang’s charges just a few weeks before federal agents reviewed materials inside his lab. Access to the lab has reopened, but Mumper’s email noted, “doors are being re-cored and re-keyed” because the locks were changed.
According to Mumper’s email, sent May 19, the USDA said it’s finished its work. But when Indiana’s I-team reached out for details this week, a USDA spokesperson said “USDA’s investigation is still active. Therefore, we are unable to provide additional information.”
No one has indicated that any specific students or staff are being investigated, but faculty tell Indiana’s I-Team they expect the FBI to continue monitoring their lab.
Letter from IU VP of Research Russ Mumper to the head of the biology department:
Subject: Resuming normal activity in biology labs
Dear Dr. Moczek,
This email contains updates following today’s regulatory visit from USDA APHIS Plant Protection and Quarantine (USDA) and Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) personnel.
Like my past messages, I would be grateful if you could please share this with faculty and staff across the biology department.
I want to thank you for your collaboration during this challenging period. The scientific research led by the biology department, together with faculty across Indiana University campuses, is vital to the university’s mission and to advancing knowledge in ways that benefit society. By working together with you and your colleagues, we did our best to navigate this disruption and minimize the impact on researchers, while meeting our federal compliance obligations.
Late last week, we coordinated with Dr. Innes and the USDA regarding the agency’s planned visit to campus. Today, alongside the DNR, the USDA completed their work earlier than planned. This morning, representatives from both agencies came to Myers Hall and reviewed materials from the Innes Lab. Following their review, the USDA informed Dr. Innes that certain materials he had identified could be retained, but that some materials classified as “unknown”, regulated materials that lacked required permits, or regulated materials that were part of lapsed permits were required to be destroyed by the agencies. Only materials from the Innes Lab were destroyed and no scientific materials from other researchers were impacted.
The USDA has since informed the university that they have officially completed their work and that all biology labs in Myers Hall may resume regular operations immediately. Temporary barriers are being removed and doors are being re-cored and re-keyed.
Again, I want to emphasize and thank you for your collaboration and input as we worked through concerns and issues over the past few weeks.
I am especially grateful for your leadership in guiding the work of your colleagues in shared spaces and guiding compliance activities required by regulatory agencies.
Sincerely, Russ