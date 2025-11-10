"Very sorry": Ex-daycare worker sentenced to 8 weekends in jail for slapping toddler

INDIANAPOLIS — A former daycare worker will spend eight weekends in jail after admitting to slapping a 2-year-old boy in her care.

As WRTV Investigates reported, the incident happened at Kiddie Academy in Greenwood in November 2024.

An employee at the time, Joyce Perkins, was working as a floater when she slapped Jayden, 2, across the face.

“She popped him,” said the victim’s mother, Jessica Hill. “It was rage. I was furious.”

In Johnson County Court on Monday, Perkins pleaded guilty to Battery on a person less than 14 years old, a level 6 felony.

“I’m very sorry that it happened that way,” Perkins said in court. “I did not mean no harm. That was not my intention.”

Perkins claimed Jayden spat on her, which prompted her to slap him.

However, prosecutors said video of the incident showed Jayden did not spit on Perkins, but rather “blew a raspberry.”

Deputy prosecutor Bridget Foust also pointed out that Perkins grabbed Jayden by the jacket after slapping him.

“This is every parent’s nightmare,” said deputy prosecutor Bridget Foust, who pointed out Perkins was in a position of trust while working at the daycare.

Perkins was fired from Kiddie Academy and is no longer working in child care.

She’s currently a single mom who works in a factory, she told the judge.

Judge Douglas Cummins watched video of the incident and took into account that Perkins was in a position of trust while working at the daycare.

“When parents drop their kids at daycare, this is not what they expect to happen,” said Judge Cummins.

Judge Cummins also took into consideration that Perkins is a single mom.

He sentenced her to 8 weekends in jail starting December 5, followed by nearly two years of supervised probation.

“It’s fair. I apologized already. I apologized to the parent already,” said Perkins as she left the court. “I will never do that again. Thank you."

Jessica Hill, the victim’s mother, says she’s not happy with the sentence.

“It kind of threw me off he let her do weekends because of her child, but what about my kid? " said Hill. “I’m not happy with the outcome, but there’s not much I can do about it.”

Jayden, now 3 years old, is struggling with trusting people, according to his mother.

“Daycares are not for me anymore,” said Hill. “Never again. "

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) cited the childcare center for “inappropriate discipline” following the incident with Perkins and Jayden.

Kiddie Academy's license is in good standing with the state.

The state cited the center back in May 2025 for inappropriate discipline after a staff member was seen on video grabbing a child by the arm.

HOW TO CHECK YOUR CHILD’S DAYCARE INSPECTION RECORD

Check the state’s Child Care Finder website to see if the provider is licensed, their inspection history, including any violations.



Click on the Child Care Finder and click "Start a New Search" Enter the name of the childcare and click on it Scroll down to where it says “inspections” on the lower left The most recent inspections will be first. Hit the “next” button to look in reverse chronology of FSSA citations The inspection record should indicate what the childcare did or did not do to address the issue Contact FSSA or your childcare with questions Check the state’s list of providers who’ve been cited for operating illegally.

Hill said people should be doing their research.

“I firmly believe you should check into it,” said Hill. “Looks can be deceiving.”

STATEMENT FROM KIDDIE ACADEMY (From January 2025)

“Kiddie Academy of Greenwood has been a trusted partner to families of Greenwood area, providing a safe, nurturing environment where children grow and thrive. Our mission has always been rooted in safety, quality education, and the well-being of every child entrusted to our care.

Recently, an isolated incident occurred involving a staff member who failed to meet our professional and ethical standards. We acted immediately, terminating her employment and reporting the matter to the Department of Child Services (DCS). The state licensing authority conducted a thorough investigation and confirmed that we responded appropriately and took every possible measure within our control to address the situation.

We want to reassure our families that this incident does not define who we are or the values we stand for. Instead, it reinforces our commitment to unwavering safety standards, professional excellence, and open communication.

It’s also important to note that the family involved in this situation continued to use our services for several days after the incident. Through open conversations, they reaffirmed their love for our school and how we addressed the issue.

This situation will not overshadow the mission we’ve upheld for over a decade: to provide children with a safe and loving environment where they can flourish. We deeply value the trust you place in us and remain fully committed to maintaining it every day.

We invite all families to visit our school anytime. We would be more than glad to welcome you and introduce you to our team.

Thank you for your continued support and partnership. Together, we will continue to create a positive, enriching space for your children.”