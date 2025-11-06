"We stand behind it": Cement industry pushes back amid concerns about cracking on Indiana roads and bridges

INDIANAPOLIS — The cement industry is pushing back after a WRTV Investigation uncovered concrete problems with roads and bridges across Indiana.



The American Cement Association (ACA) posted this brief on their website just days after our investigation, Concrete Cracking, aired.

They represent cement producers across the country, including manufacturers in Indiana.

ACA disagrees with claims that a newer, more environmentally friendly type of cement is to blame for cracking and scaling on Indiana roads and bridges.



“There’s nothing wrong with the product,” Rick Bohan, Senior VP of Cement at the American Cement Association, told WRTV Investigates. “It’s a solid product, and just like other cements we produce, we stand behind it.”

Rick Bohan is Senior VP of Cement at the American Cement Association

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is studying what’s causing cracking and durability issues on Indiana roads and bridges.

Some roads and bridges have little grooves, also known as tines, that are supposed to provide friction and a channel for water to drain.

WRTV Investigates found in some locations, the tines are starting to crumble.

Grooves, also known as tines, are crumbling on I-465 on a bridge over the White River

INDOT says the Type 1L, or Portland Limestone cement, is a factor.

Studies show it’s more environmentally friendly and reduces CO2 emissions, but experts say it’s softer and more porous compared to traditional cement.

A May 9, 2025, letter from 11 Indiana lawmakers to the Legislative Council called the matter “urgent” and questioned the “long-term roadway durability” of Type 1L cement.

When we were researching our Concrete Cracking investigation, the cement industry would not speak with WRTV Investigates on camera, but we kept asking for an interview.

Rick Bohan, Senior VP of Cement at the American Cement Association, agreed to speak with WRTV on camera on October 28.



WRTV Investigates: Does ACA think Type 1L is problematic?

Does ACA think Type 1L is problematic? Bohan: Absolutely not. Portland Limestone cements are used worldwide. They can provide concrete that is strong, sound, durable, resilient and have the added benefit of a lower carbon footprint.

Absolutely not. Portland Limestone cements are used worldwide. They can provide concrete that is strong, sound, durable, resilient and have the added benefit of a lower carbon footprint. WRTV Investigates: Why send this memo?

Why send this memo? Bohan: This situation is perplexing for us and it’s frustrating. It’s perplexing because we aren’t seeing these types of issues in surrounding states. So, we are trying to figure out what’s going on.

ACA’s brief, posted on their website on October 24, pushes back on INDOT’s new 10% cap placed on limestone content for state contracts.

The 10% cap took effect September 10, 2025, despite objections raised in June by ACA, American Concrete Pavement Association (ACPA) and the National Ready Mixed Concrete Association (NRMCA).

WRTV Investigates: What’s wrong with the 10% cap? Why is that not a good thing?

What’s wrong with the 10% cap? Why is that not a good thing? Bohan: Because it’s arbitrary. It’s not based on scientific data. That’s our concern. We just see this as a knee jerk, arbitrary reaction.



Bohan said the state’s 10% cap could actually make the situation worse.

“Plants are actually optimizing the chemistry based on the amount of cement, so changing it from 15 percent to 10 percent has real world implications,” said Bohan. “It could create an additional set of problems.”

ACA is asking INDOT for data on projects that have had concrete problems.

"What I’ve seen in your report though is there could be a dozen different reasons why that cracking has occurred,” said Bohan. “You’ve got the cement, you’ve got aggregate, we’d like to know has that changed? The water goes into it. The admixtures. Has that changed? How the concrete was specified, has that changed? "

WRTV Investigates and our Scripps stations checked with other state departments of transportation including Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan, Wisconsin and Illinois.

None of those states told us they’ve experienced cracking or durability issues related to Type 1L cement.

However, a 2023 survey of people who work in the industry showed 56% reported they’d experienced problems more frequently with Type 1L than with traditional cement concrete.

“Strength problems, cracking, water demand, and a need for more admixtures were the most commonly cited issues,” read the survey.

WRTV Investigates asked Bohan about the survey results, and he said contractors are still learning how to use Type 1L.

I-465 and the White River on the south side

“We think in many cases, that really has been the issue more often than not,” said Bohan. “The product itself is fine. But being able to work with it, that takes some time. You have to get used to how the material performs out in the field. How it finishes, how it sets up, how much water it might need.”

WRTV Investigates reached out to INDOT about the ACA brief posted on October 28.

INDOT STATEMENT:

“INDOT appreciates the input and continued collaboration from industry partners like the American Cement Association and shares their commitment to ensuring long-term durability and performance of Indiana’s transportation infrastructure.

The agency is continuing to conduct extensive testing, inspections and research to safeguard infrastructure performance and identify underlying causes related to durability concerns. Specifically, the recurring special provision (901-M-069), which limits limestone content in Type 1L cement, is intended as an interim measure based on information currently available.

INDOT remains fully committed to working collaboratively with the cement and concrete industries, researchers, and standards organizations to identify root causes, evaluate potential solutions, and ensure that Indiana’s specifications align with both performance needs and evolving national standards. Ongoing testing and research will help inform future revisions and ensure specifications reflect sound engineering judgment and proven field performance.”

Both INDOT and ACA say this is not a safety issue.

INDOT Headquarters

However, it could be a costly problem.

For example, replacing an interstate bridge deck costs about $3 million.

Cement is a key ingredient of concrete, typically making up 10-15% of the concrete mix by volume, according to the American Cement Association.

INDOT started allowing Type 1L on projects in 2015. But it gained popularity in 2020 and 2021, becoming the primary type of cement in Indiana in 2022.

WRTV Investigates: Is INDOT looking at the methods contractors are using with this material?

Is INDOT looking at the methods contractors are using with this material? INDOT: Yes, we are working with the industry. We are looking at improved training, sharing of information as we learn more about Type 1L, adjusting best practices and INDOT will continue to make adjustments to specifications.

Effective September 10, INDOT placed a 10% cap on limestone content in cement for state contracts.

WRTV Investigates: Does INDOT think that will fix the problem?

Does INDOT think that will fix the problem? INDOT: I think it’s a step toward fixing the problem.

INDOT is conducting third-party testing related to Type 1L Cement.

The Mud Creek bridge in Hamilton County

WRTV Investigates requested a statewide list of locations experiencing concrete issues, but INDOT declined.

WRTV Investigates: Why can’t INDOT share a list with us of where all the locations are?

Why can’t INDOT share a list with us of where all the locations are? INDOT: There are ongoing inspections, negotiations with some of our contracts that are open.

There are ongoing inspections, negotiations with some of our contracts that are open. WRTV Investigates: How many locations are we talking about here?

How many locations are we talking about here? INDOT: I don’t have an exact number but I can confirm it’s not one specific location in the state. It is a statewide issue. And there are other states that are seeing issues related to Type 1L.

WRTV Investigates filed a public records request on September 17 asking for a list of locations with durability or performance concerns related to Type 1L, including the GPS coordinates and name of the roadway.

INDOT responded on October 10 saying, “we do not have any documents responsive to this request.”

Concrete experts say the issue could lead to costly repairs and replacements of roads and bridges—much sooner than expected.

WRTV Investigates: Are taxpayers going to have to foot the bill for this?

Are taxpayers going to have to foot the bill for this? INDOT: We are looking to identify repairs contract by contract. As a precautionary measure, we have left some of these contracts open so we have the ability to negotiate with contractors to determine where costs lie, what repairs are needed.

Statement from Indiana Ready Mix Concrete Association

The Indiana Ready Mix Concrete Association provided the following statement:

“Thank you for reaching out to us regarding potential concerns with concrete durability in Indiana. The IRMCA understands that INDOT has concerns with issues on some bridge decks. We fully support an independent investigation currently being conducted with a 3rd party testing lab to determine whether there is a root cause. IRMCA and its members are fully committed to working with our partners at INDOT to and provide the best possible concrete for Indiana’s traveling public. Until the testing and investigation concludes, the IRMCA is not in a position to comment further.”

INDOT tells us they are doing third party testing related to Type 1L cement.

We want to hear from you if you're seeing these issues. Contact WRTV Investigates at kara.kenney@wrtv.com.

