Oklahoma teen dies 1 day after school fight

The death of 16-year-old Dagny "Nex" Benedict has ignited a firestorm of questions and speculation.

The teen died on Feb. 8 after being rushed to the hospital for a second time in as many days. On Feb. 7, Benedict was involved in a physical altercation at school and was later taken to the hospital by their grandmother.

The Owasso Police Department said no fight was reported to them before the parents told them. A school resource officer reportedly took details about the incident from the parent at the hospital.

Police said they still don't know if the fight was related to the teen's death or if a separate medical issue was the cause. OPD said the state medical examiner will determine the final cause and manner of death.

OPD said detectives have, are, and will be interviewing school staff and students over the course of the next two weeks about what may have led to the student's death. They said once their investigation is complete, findings will be turned over to the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office to determine if charges will be filed. OPD is also awaiting autopsy reports and toxicology results before releasing more information, they said.

On Feb. 20, Owasso Public Schools released details about the fight that occurred on Feb. 7.

The school said it started in the bathroom at the Owasso High School West Campus. The students were reportedly in the bathroom for less than two minutes before other students and a staff member broke it up.

According to OPS, district administrators took statements and called the parents/guardians for all of the students involved.

The school said all of the students walked to the principal's office and nurse's office on their own. Officials said they were all were check out by the on-sight nurse and evaluated for their injuries. It was determined that none of the injuries required an ambulance, according to the school.

However, school officials recommended that out of an abundance of caution, one student go to an off-sight medical professional for further evaluation.

The school is offering counseling services for students and staff. They said they are working with police during this investigation.

"The loss of a student, a member of the Ram Family and the Owasso community, is devastating," the district said. "We recognize the impact that this event has had on the entire school community and it is our priority to foster an environment where everyone feels heard, supported, and safe."

This story was originally published by Jennifer Maupin and Braden Bates at Scripps News Tulsa.

