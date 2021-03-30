Goodwood Brewing to open brewpub location in Downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A Louisville-based brewpub is expanding into a prime space in Downtown Indianapolis.

Goodwood Brewing will move into the former RAM Restaurant and Brewery located at 140 S. Illinois St. with a targeted opening date of July 5. It will be Goodwood's fourth brewpub location and first outside Kentucky.

“Goodwood is excited to be expanding to Indiana’s capital city," Goodwood CEO Ted Mitzlaff said in a news release. "Indianapolis is a great community with a vibrant craft beer scene. Located in the heart of downtown, we will cater to locals, sports fans, tourists and conventioneers. We offer lunch and dinner, an excellent spot for sports viewing and a variety of craft beer and spirits."

Goodwood Indianapolis will have a full kitchen and brewery on-site. Its menu will feature beer and spirits, along with chicken and waffles, buffalo cauliflower and bourbon-brined pork chops.

Goodwood has produced craft beer since 2005 and began making beer barrel-finished bourbon and rye in 2019.