Indianapolis-area restaurants taking to-go orders, reservations for Easter dinner and brunch

Easter is on April 4 and restaurants in and around Indianapolis are preparing brunch and dinner specials.

Most eateries will be offering both to-go and dine-in options (with COVID-19 protocols) as pandemic restrictions ease across central Indiana.

Below are local restaurants offering Easter specials:

Boulder Creek: Several — if not all — of the Cunningham Restaurant Group eateries will be open on Easter Sunday with walk-in and reservation availability. Some, including Boulder Creek in Brownsburg, are also offering an Easter to-go package that can be reheated at home.

Capital Grille: The Capital Grille is offering a three-course family-style Easter dinner for takeout, in addition to their in-person brunch special. The brunch special included lobster frittata, wagyu strip steak, and eggs. The dinner features an entire rack of bone-in filet, field greens salad, asparagus, mashed potatoes, and chocolate cake. Guests can also enhance their meals with lobster tails, shrimp cocktails, and lobster mac and cheese. Each dinner serves four to six people. Pre-order is available with pickup on April 3 or 4.

Charbonos: Several — if not all — of the Cunningham Restaurant Group eateries will be open on Easter Sunday with walk-in and reservation availability. But only some, including Charbonos in Avon, are also offering an Easter to-go package that can be reheated at home.

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen: Cheddar's is offering several bundle deals that included several of its traditional entree options with your choice of two family-sized sides and a half-dozen of its honey butter croissants for about $25. Dessert can be added for an extra $5 and beer, wine, and cocktails to-go is also an option. All bundles can be ordered online or through the Cheddar's app.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit: According to a release from Dickey's, they can serve any family size on Easter Sunday. Its family pack deal available for the holiday includes one pound of pulled pork, one pound of brisket, barbecue beans, cabbage slaw, potato salad, six rolls, barbecue sauce, pickles and onions.

Meridian Restaurant and Bar: In the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood on the city's north side is the local log house serving an assortment of fine-eatery options. For Easter, it has posted an extensive brunch menu that will be available for guests on April 4.

Metro Diner: The Metro Diner has two Easter deals happening on April 4. One for in-person diners and another for those seeking to order carryout. The dine-in special is an Easter plate for $15. The "Easter Feast To-Go" has three levels — individual order ($15), serves four people ($60) and serves eight ($110). Pre-order can be made now through April 4. Those placing an Easter Feast To-Go can pick up their orders up to two days before Easter Sunday during regular business hours.

Olive Garden: This Italian chain is offering curbside pasta for pickup on Easter. It has a family bundle that consists of a large pan of lasagna, house salad, and breadsticks available for pre-order and family-size pans of menu classics like fettuccine alfredo, chicken parmigiana, and more. Wine can be added to the order for an extra $15.

Rize: Rize in Fishers is one of the few CRG restaurants offering Easter to-go packages — that can be reheated at home — in addition to Brunch reservation and walk-in availability.

Seasons 52: On the northeast side, Seasons 52 is offering an Easter Green Box for carrying out, and dine-in specials for brunch. The box consists of ham, salmon, or beef tenderloin (to your choosing), salad, green beans, and your choice of an additional side. Each to-go dinner can serve anywhere from two to six people and will be chilled and ready to warm at home. Brunch reservations and to-go orders can be made online.

Stone Creek: Stone Creek in Greenwood, Noblesville, and Plainfield will all he offering an Easter to-go package available for pre-order, in addition to in-person dining. This package is $75.

