Indy plant-based burger joint plans restaurant, menu expansion

INDIANAPOLIS — A vegan couple grew tired of two things last summer: their jobs and the lack of dining options for plant-based eaters in Indianapolis.

"We found ourselves eating the same things over and over, cooking the same things over and over," Kadeesha Wiggins, co-owner of Burgeezy, told WRTV. "But we were also getting compliments, like tons of compliments from friends and family about what we were cooking. So eventually, we were like, 'look, we just gonna step out on faith.'"

Wiggins, 27, said she and her husband wanted to open a plant-based burger joint for a long while, especially since they knew the Indy vegan community needed more places to dine without the stress of what they could order.

"We went to Denver a few years back, and the amount of vegan restaurants that they had blew my mind — because we were new vegans at the time — so you know, coming from Indiana where you have maybe three or four spots, and then going somewhere where there's dozens, it kind of just made us feel like this is a need," Wiggins explained.

She added, "A lot of people haven't tried these burgers or have even tried vegan food because it's not easily accessible."

The two formally opened Burgeezy in August of 2021, operating out of "Indy's Kitchen" on the near north side. It's a shared kitchen and storage facility for small local businesses.

The Wiggins family first opened Burgeezy as a delivery and pick-up-only restaurant in August 2021.

"It's been a journey," Wiggins said. "More importantly, though, we've grown so much since August that now we are in need of more space."

The vegan burger connoisseurs announced Wednesday Burgeezy would be moving their operations to The AMP at 16 Tech in March.

Wiggins says that as someone who had never worked in the restaurant industry before, she's encouraged to see this level of growth from Burgeezy in just six months of being in business.

"It's really going to allow us to give that level of service we want to give and then be able to do it a lot quicker," Wiggins said.

The vegan burger joint is also planning a menu expansion. Despite Burgeezy already having many options for vegan eaters wanting a burger and fries, it has more in store.

"This is really only the beginning," Wiggins said.

