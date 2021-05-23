Speedway ice cream shop ready for a taste of May

SPEEDWAY — A Speedway ice cream shop is ready to get the full taste of May in Speedway.

"Fundae's Ice Cream and Sweets" opened a Speedway store in 2019 after that year's Indy 500. They chose that location because of its proximity to the track and they were looking forward to a booming business in May of 2020. But the COVID-19 pandemic happened and business was anything but brisk.

Fast forward to this year and things are slowly getting back to normal. Fundae's is now getting a steady stream of customers.

Although business has been slow over the last year, Fundae's kept afloat by relying on more online sales. Owners are also happy to say they never had to fire any employees.