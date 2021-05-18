The Voom Room, an inclusive hair salon, opens a new location in Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS — A locally-owned salon celebrated five years in business and a new location this past weekend in Speedway.

The Voom Room welcomed customers for an open house on Saturday on Main Street. Owner, Kori Ritter shared how it feels to see her community thriving in the month of May.

"I would say if you ask 75% of the businesses in Speedway 'when's your anniversary?' the answer's going to be, 'sometime in May,'" Ritter told WRTV, laughing. 'The buzz in May is awesome and I love the feeling that May gives in Speedway, and just today, I saw people with their coolers rolling down the street, everyone eating outside, it was just awesome. I love that feeling and sense of community we have here."

The Voom Room prides itself on being open and welcoming to customers and employees. It's one of two Indianapolis salons registered on the "Strands for Trans" website, marked as a safe space for those who are transgender or non-binary.

"We want to make sure that every customer that walks through the door, they feel 100% comfortable, 100% accepted," Zarah Elliott, a Voom Room assistant, said. "We know that the trans community is a community that struggles a lot especially the POC trans community. We want to make sure that everyone knows that The Voom Room is a safe space for them to come to, a place where they can come get their hair done, get a facial, get a wax, and know that they're not going to be shamed or shunned."

The Voom Room was only closed for one day as it moved to its new location, so the staff didn't have to miss out on any work.