'Vaxed and Relaxed': Chicago restaurants now have vaccinated-only sections

CHICAGO, IL. — Chicago restaurants are opened up this weekend under new city guidance that allows them to have "vaccinated-only" sections.

If patrons are vaccinated, there are no restrictions for them. But the unvaccinated will continues to have distanced tables and partitions.

At one suburban restaurant, customers have to show proof of their full vaccination to get a pink bracelet — that says "Vaxed and Relaxed" — then they can take a seat or stool in an area with zero restrictions.

"I think this helps the businesses, you know, get back to not even a break-even, but closer to our break-even," Sam Sanchez, the restaurant owner, said.

Chicago businesses with late-hour licenses can operate without restrictions, but only if all customers are vaccinated. Dance floors can reopen with no masks or distancing, again, only if a business has verified those people are vaccinated.

Businesses also have the option of only allowing vaccinated people to enter, in Chicago. City officials say several smaller bars have already asked about that option.