Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Is Giving Free Lyft Rides

If you’ve ever dreamed of riding in the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, you may have your wish granted soon. Oscar Mayer is teaming up with Lyft to transform the iconic Wienermobile into a rideshare.

The 27-foot hot dog on wheels will be surprising Lyft XL riders across the country with free rides. Four Wienermobile vehicles will be deployed in New York City, Chicago, Atlanta and Los Angeles from Aug. 25-27.

When the Wienermobile Lyft is in one of those four cities, the Lyft app will alert local users and passengers may be surprised with a ride in the unique vehicle. The Wienermobile will be chauffeured by two five-star drivers — or Oscar Mayer Hotdoggers — and riders will get music, neon lights, shirts, masks and Weenie Whistles.

Of course, you will need to live in or be visiting one of the four mentioned cities for your chance at hitching a ride, but the Wienermobile has traveled to all 50 states before, so even if you don’t catch it as a Lyft, you still have a chance of at least seeing it in person sometime.

In the past, the famous vehicle has also been an Airbnb, and it was the setting of a marriage proposal when Oscar Mayer rented it out for free to anyone who longed to pop the question in a giant hot dog on wheels.

Oscar Mayer

The Wienermobile you see today is not quite like the first one that was introduced in 1936. Since then, Oscar Mayer has added a few new types of Wiener vehicles and there are a total of six of them traveling around the U.S. at any given time.

There is now also a WienerDrone, WienerCycle, WienerMini and WienerRover to round out the Wiener fleet. While the original vehicle is no longer in use, take a look at what it looked like when it first hit the road:

Oscar Mayer

Are you hoping to take a ride in the iconic Wienermobile?

