Get $60 off this propane fire pit table for your outdoor gatherings

Tired of having to chop up wood every time you want a backyard bonfire? Amazon is offering a discount on an outdoor propane fire pit that means you can have all the coziness of a fire — without the mess and hassle of wood.

The Yaheetech 43-inch Outdoor Propane Fire Pit is priced at $228.99, but you can save $60 by clipping a coupon before adding it to your cart, making your total before tax just $168.99. The fire pit is not discounted without the coupon, so you will need to make sure you clip it before making your purchase. Look for the orange “Coupon” tag right underneath the price.

The fire pit has a tempered glass tabletop around the pit and a rattan wicker base, plus a waterproof cover so it’s safe to leave out in the elements even on a rainy day. It comes with blue glass stones that help enhance the flame, especially in the evening.

The tabletop is heat-resistant and waterproof and the tempered glass means it’s not easy to shatter, so you don’t need to worry about setting things like a glass of wine or plate of food around the fire. You can also cover the pit area and use the entire surface as a table.

The pit has a pulse ignition system that allows you to control the level of flame and adjust it for your temperature. If it’s a cool fall evening, you might want a larger fire to stay warm, but if it’s a hot summer night, a smaller fire should do the trick.

While you can order the fire pit without an Amazon Prime membership, you will need one if you want free two-day shipping. It’s also important to keep in mind that the coupon may expire at any time without notice, so you’ll want to order the fire pit soon to make sure you get the $60 discount.

Buy Yaheetech 43-inch Outdoor Propane Fire Pit from Amazon for $168.99 (was $228.99).

