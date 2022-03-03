Paramount Plus has a new subscription offer: $1 per month for first 3 months

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Paramount Plus is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a deal for anyone who hasn’t checked out the streaming service yet.

Now through March 7, Paramount Plus is offering new subscribers a subscription for $1 per month for the first three months of the basic plan (the commercial-free plan is $2 per month for the first three months with this offer). As long as you don’t already have a subscription, simply visit their website, subscribe and use the promo code “birthday” at checkout.

After the first three months, you will be charged $4.99 per month if you chose the plan with commercials or $9.99 if you decided to go with the commercial-free plan.

If you decide not to keep the streaming service, simply cancel before your three months are up. If you want to keep it, you can also choose annual billing instead of paying per month, which will save you 16%.

If you’re a T-Mobile customer, you can actually get an even better deal than the one offered directly from Paramount Plus.

T-Mobile customers can get an entire year of Paramount Plus for free simply by visiting T-Mobile’s website and activating the free one-year subscription.

Paramount Plus streaming offers access to a variety of networks including CBS, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, BET, MTV and other channels, plus exclusive movies and original TV series, including a new “Blue’s Clues” movie that will feature all three hosts.

Sports fans will also find coverage of the NFL, SEC, March Madness college basketball, soccer’s Europa League and Champions’ League and other events.

If you decide to keep your Paramount Plus subscription and end up fully ditching cable, you can get most of your TV for free by purchasing an antenna.

Dozens of channels and hundreds of shows are available via an antenna from networks like NBC, FOX, CBS, ABC, PBS and more.

Do you still have cable or do you rely on an antenna and streaming services?

