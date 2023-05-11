Peloton recalls 2.2 million bikes because seat post can break

Peloton users are being told to stop riding their bikes after more than 2 million of them were recalled.

A notice posted on the Consumer Product Safety Commission's website says the bike's seat post can break while a person is riding, causing them to fall or injure themselves.

"Peloton has received 35 reports of the seat post breaking and detaching from the bike during use," the notice states.

Thirteen people have reported injuries, including a fractured wrist, lacerations and bruises from falling off the bike.

The bikes were sold directly through Peloton and at Dick's Sporting Goods stores nationwide and online from January 2018 through May 2023. The recalled bikes have the model number PL01. They retailed for about $1,400.

Customers are advised to contact Peloton for a free seat post that can be self-installed.

This is not the first major recall for Peloton, which gained peak popularity during the height of the pandemic as people searched for ways to remain active as gyms closed across the country.

In 2021, the company recalled its Tread+ and Tread treadmills after a 6-year-old died when they were pulled under the piece of equipment. At the time, the company said that it had received 29 reports of injuries to children.

