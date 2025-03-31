'Pink Out the State House' pushes for more research and legislation for breast cancer

INDIANAPOLIS— The Indiana Statehouse is turning pink all in an effort to raise awareness and drive action for breast cancer.

The purpose is to draw attention to research and legislation surrounding breast cancer.

Experts say it's the most common cancer in Indiana with more than 6,000 women treated last year.

Advocates, doctors, legislators and survivors will speak throughout the day about pushing for more research and legislation surrounding breast cancer.

Carrie Cagnassola, a co-founder of Hoosier Breast Cancer Advocates, shared why the event was so personal to her.

“Pink Out Day provides a chance for survivors, advocates and researchers to come together and have their voices heard and amplified,” said Cagnassola. “Advocacy is so important, both for yourself as an individual and for women in general.”

Carrie and co-founder Heather Pirowski are both late-stage breast cancer survivors, diagnosed at stage three after receiving normal mammogram results.

“It was important for us to seek a second opinion,” said Carrie. “We advocated for ourselves and are here today because of that."

The two say they decided to make a mess of their message and advocate for other women so they don’t face the same issue.

Pirowski says breast cancer is a bipartisan issue. “Red plus blue equals pink," she said. "This is about saving lives and making sure research gets the funding it needs.”

The pair advocated for House Bill 1058 which focuses in on dense breast tissue making sure women get the secondary screenings they need.

State Rep. Joanna King will provide an update on HB 1299 which is a key piece of legislation aimed at improving breast cancer care and research.

State Rep. Robin Shackleford will also discuss HB 1065 which focuses on increasing access to clinical trials for patients.

The event goes from 10-2 p.m. on March 31.