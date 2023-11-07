Man dead after Plainfield police chase ends with vehicle in pond

INDIANAPOLIS — A driver is dead after police say he fled from Plainfield officers and crashed into pond on the far west side Tuesday.

Plainfield officers tried to stop a vehicle for running a red light in the 3100 block of Ronald Reagan Parkway at 2:50 p.m. when the driver sped away, Plainfield Police Department Deputy Chief Joe Aldridge said.

The suspect crashed into another vehicle at Reagan Parkway and East Main Street and continued driving.

The chase continued along East Washington Street and then to Girls School Road.

The suspect lost control, hit a tree and drove into a pond near Girls School and Moon Drive, Aldridge said.

Several officers jumped into the water but were unable to free the driver from the vehicle, Aldridge said.

"You never want to see a situation unfold the way it did and end in this manner," Aldridge said. "It's unfortunate."

Following standard procedure, Alridge said the officers involved will be placed on administrative leave while the Indiana State Police investigate the incident.

