Police looking for suspects following Jacksonville Beach shooting

A gunman fatally wounded one person and injured two others in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, on Sunday, Sgt. Tonya Tator of Jacksonville Beach Police told local reporters.

Tator said her department believes there were multiple shooters involved in Sunday's shooting. The suspects remained at large as of Monday morning. Tator said early Monday morning that officials were still working on getting a description of the suspects.

Authorities had ordered a "shelter-in-place" order as they responded to a report of an active shooter in downtown Jacksonville Beach. Jacksonville Beach Police lifted the order shortly before 11 p.m.

Tator said that the shooting was "out in the open," not far from the city's beachfront.

Evan Rajta, who owns the Salt bar and restaurant in Jacksonville Beach, told WJXT-TVthat the shooting occurred after a fight broke out. Rajta said a bystander was among the victims.

“My whole staff was prepared and we have armed security. We were well-prepared. We helped the gentleman that was shot, our staff did,” Rajta told WJXT. “Our head of security had some medical gear on him, and they helped him out.”

Officials were expected to provide additional details at a news conference early Monday morning.

