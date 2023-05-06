Police respond to an active shooter situation at a Texas outlet mall

Reports of gunfire prompt a police response at a Texas outlet mall in Allen.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives of the Dallas Field Division reported an active shooter situationat the Allen Premium Outlets and said the situation is currently being investigated by the Allen Police Department.

According to WFAA-T, the Collin County Sheriff said there are "multiple victims, including children," and the "shooter is dead."

The Allen Police Department has not provided any information on the condition of the victims.

Allen is a suburb 25 miles north of downtown Dallas.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

