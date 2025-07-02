House vote looming after Trump’s extensive policy bill advances from Senate

President Donald Trump's sweeping legislative effort, which he has dubbed the "big beautiful bill," took a significant step forward on Tuesday, clearing the Senate with potential implications for American families. While its future in the House of Representatives remains uncertain, the bill promises a range of changes with varying timelines and impacts.

The House could vote as early as Wednesday on the bill. Given a narrow GOP majority in the House, its passage is far from certain. President Trump has said he wants a final bill on his desk by July 4.

Among the notable proposed adjustments are tax revisions affecting tips, overtime pay, and car loans, set to be implemented during the 2025-2028 tax years. Specifically, the bill allows deductions of up to $10,000 for auto loan interest on certain U.S.-assembled vehicles if annual earnings fall below $100,000. Tip earnings deductions could reach $25,000 for individuals making less than $150,000, and overtime pay deductions max out at $12,500 for those earning under $150,000. These provisions are temporary and set to expire at the end of the decade.

Additionally, the legislation introduces new Medicaid work requirements, slated for December 31, 2026. States will need to establish procedures to verify employment for able-bodied adults working at least 80 hours monthly. This aspect is anticipated to factor prominently in the upcoming midterm elections.

Further, the bill proposes reallocating costs for food assistance programs like SNAP to state governments beginning in fiscal year 2028. This allocation will require preparation from states and recipients alike.

The child tax credit is set to increase to $2,200 in 2026, with families likely noticing the benefit in their 2027 tax filings. Seniors over 65 would see a special temporary rise in their standard deduction by $6,000 this year, although it will expire in 2028. The overall standard deduction is scheduled for a $750 increase, which does not have an expiration date.

While the Senate-approved version of the bill faces deliberation in the House, potential amendments could alter policies, start dates, and financial implications for taxpayers.

Should the bill achieve full legislative approval, President Trump is hopeful for an imminent opportunity to sign it into law.

