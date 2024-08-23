Watch Now
Former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords, husband Sen. Mark Kelly speak at DNC ahead of Harris appearance

Giffords, who was seriously injured in a 2011 shooting has campaigned with her husband for major gun law reform in the U.S.
Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords was joined on the DNC stage Thursday night by her husband astronaut Mark Kelly, currently an Arizona senator.

Sen. Kelly, praised his wife's medical team — especially Giffords' speech therapist — after she was seriously wounded in a 2011 shooting when a gunman fired on a group of people, killing six and wounding 13.

Giffords, who had her speech seriously affected by her injury, delivered remarks in Chicago on Thursday night to cheers from the crowd with her husband by her side at the lectern.

Sen. Kelly wrote in a message shared by Giffords on X, "For 17 years, we’ve stood side by side, through good times and bad. Couldn’t ask for a better partner as we both take the @DemConvention stage tonight."

