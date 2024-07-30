Green Party's Stein calls for 'real debate' on 'critical issues'

Although Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump will likely be the most prominent names on the November ballot, some voters may see other presidential candidates, including the Green Party's Jill Stein.

In an interview with Scripps News on Tuesday, Stein was critical of both of the top-tier candidates, claiming even more voters could sit out of this election than in 2020.

"We have yet to hear a real discussion of the issues that are truly on the minds and in the hearts of the American people," Stein said. "We could see the same thing and more again unless we begin to have a real debate and address the really critical issues that neither Kamala Harris nor Donald Trump will even mention."

One concern Stein has is that Harris has not faced the kind of scrutiny that an open primary would have provided. Harris was quickly given the endorsement of most prominent Democrats as soon as President Joe Biden announced he would not seek reelection.

By all indications, Harris will become the Democratic nominee in the coming days when party delegates meet virtually to confirm her nomination.

Stein called this the "honeymoon" stage of Harris' candidacy.

"We haven't seen Kamala Harris undergo challenging interviews or debates," Stein said. "We haven't really seen policy differences either. Once again, you have a Democratic candidate largely running on fear campaigning against Donald Trump. And yes indeed, Donald Trump is a disaster, but unfortunately, the Democrats have not stood up to really fight for working people. And at the end of the day, in spite of the party atmosphere of the moment, money, big money is pouring in like never before."

Stein and/or the Green Party has attained ballot access in 22 states and is attempting to get on additional state ballots, her campaign said. She's critical of Democrats opposing her candidacy out of fear it would potentially take votes from Harris.

"It's clear they are running scared right now, very frightened of the potential for a.pro-worker, anti-war, anti-genocide, climate emergency campaign to actually be on the ballot," Stein said. "Let's let the American voters decide."