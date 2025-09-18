Hydraulic issue forces Marine One to make unplanned landing at U.K. airfield

Marine One was forced to land at a U.K. airfield while carrying President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

The incident happened as the president was preparing to leave the country after his second official state visit this year.

"Due to a minor hydraulic issue, and out of an abundance of caution, the pilots landed at a local airfield before reaching Stansted Airport," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said. "The president and first lady safely boarded the support helicopter."

The Trumps later boarded Air Force One and departed for Washington.

During the visit, Trump held a press conference with Prime Minister Keir Starmer that underscored both alignment and differences on foreign policy, trade and technology.

Speaking about the war in Ukraine, Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin had let him down, while Starmer insisted Putin does not want peace.

Thursday’s schedule was focused on official business, while Wednesday featured more of a royal welcome. The president and first lady met with King Charles and Queen Camilla, who hosted a formal banquet at Buckingham Palace. Prince William and Princess Kate also attended.