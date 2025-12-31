Ohio Republicans introduce bill to rename part of I-70 after President Trump

A new bill, if approved in the Ohio General Assembly, seeks to rename a two-mile stretch of I-70 in Columbus, Ohio, in honor of Donald Trump.

The bill, co-sponsored by State Reps D.J. Swearingen (R-Huron) and Jeff LaRe (R–Violet Township), would rename the stretch of I-70 from mile marker 98 to mile marker 100 in Ohio as "President Donald Trump Freedom Highway."

If approved, the bill would direct the Ohio Department of Transportation to "construct suitable markers along the highway indicating its name."

The stretch of highway is among the busiest portions of the interstate that spans 2,171 miles. Interstate 70 is the fifth-longest interstate in the U.S.

The bill would need to be passed by the Ohio House and Senate and signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine before it takes effect.

It is not unprecedented for former presidents to have highways named after them. President Joe Biden had a portion of Interstate 81 in Scranton, Pennsylvania, named after him. President Barack Obama had highways in Florida and California named after him.

There is also a portion of a remote highway in the Oklahoma panhandle named after President Trump.

This article was written by Drew Scofield for the Scripps News Group in Cleveland.