Trump threatens military action against Iran as tensions escalate

President Donald Trump is threatening the use of “violence, if necessary,” against Iran.

In a post on Truth Social on Wednesday morning, Trump said a “massive armada” is heading toward Iran, urging the country to strike a deal to avoid a broader conflict.

"Hopefully Iran will quickly “Come to the Table” and negotiate a fair and equitable deal - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS - one that is good for all parties," Trump stated. "Time is running out, it is truly of the essence!"

Iran’s delegation to the United Nations responded with a defiant message.

"Last time the U.S. blundered into wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, it squandered over $7 trillion and lost more than 7,000 American lives," the delegation said. "Iran stands ready for dialogue based on mutual respect and interests—BUT IF PUSHED, IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AND RESPOND LIKE NEVER BEFORE!"

Iran is also facing mounting internal pressure, with protests continuing for weeks against the country’s leadership. Demonstrators have voiced anger over economic conditions and broader grievances with the government.

Activists say thousands of people have been killed in the government’s crackdown on protesters. Trump has criticized Iran’s response, previously warning the United States could intervene if authorities continued killing demonstrators.