White House seeks tariff funds to keep WIC program running amid shutdown

As the government shutdown continues into a second week, programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children — or WIC — are starting to run out of money.

The White House said it is working on a way to keep WIC funded amid the shutdown.

"The Democrats are so cruel in their continual votes to shut down the government that they forced the WIC program for the most vulnerable women and children to run out this week," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. "Thankfully, President Trump and the White House have identified a creative solution to transfer resources from Section 232 tariff revenue to this critical program."

Duties collected from tariffs go into the U.S. federal government’s general fund. It is unclear how much the Trump administration intends to redirect toward WIC.

While the National WIC Association welcomed Leavitt’s announcement, it said a lack of congressional action leaves families that rely on WIC with an uncertain future.

“We welcome efforts to keep WIC afloat during the shutdown, but families need long-term stability, not short-term uncertainty," said George Machell, president of the National WIC Association. "We still don’t know how much funding this measure provides, how quickly states will receive it, or how long it will sustain operations.

"There is no substitute for Congress doing its job. WIC needs full-year funding, not just temporary lifelines."

WIC helps provide food and infant formula for low-income pregnant and postpartum women, infants and children up to age 5. The program receives appropriations on an annual basis as the federal government’s fiscal year begins Oct. 1.

WIC is not the only food assistance program in peril amid the shutdown.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — also known as SNAP food stamps — will continue during the shutdown through October. But if the shutdown drags on, benefits could be delayed or disrupted beginning next month.