Trump, Harris release new campaign ads as election season heats up

The gloves are coming off in the race for the White House with both former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris spending millions to release new campaign ads that are airing across several battleground states.

Trump's ad focuses on tying Harris to the crisis at the U.S. southern border, including deaths in the U.S. at the hands of migrants and the influx of illicit drugs like fentanyl into the country.

The ad also refers to Harris as the so-called "Border Czar," a moniker coined by Republicans to try to blame her for problems that they say have been exacerbated under the Biden-Harris administration.

The Harris campaign, meanwhile, launched a $50 million ad buy, describing her as "fearless," while also taking more of a biographical approach in an effort to highlight her career as a prosecutor, senator, vice president, and now presidential hopeful.

The ad accuses Trump of wanting to "take our country backward" and introduces Harris as a fresh face in the presidential race since being thrust to the top of the Democratic ticket after President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid earlier this month.

While the Trump-Vance ticket has been plowing ahead on the heels of a boost in support after this month's Republican National Convention, Harris' campaign is now forced to play catch-up.

She has yet to officially be named the Democratic presidential nominee, and also still has to name a running mate — both formalities that are expected to happen in the coming days.

