Trump's hush money case gag order upheld in New York appeals court

A New York appeals court has upheld a gag order in former President Donald Trump's hush money case after the former president's legal team pushed for the order to be lifted.

A five-judge panel agreed with Judge Juan Merchan that parts of the gag order should be extended until sentencing, which had been moved to a date no earlier than Sept. 18, Scripps News reported.

Prosecutors have highlighted Trump's record of publicly and verbally attacking people who are involved in ongoing cases connected to the former president — an accusation that Trump has denied.

Lawyers for the former president asked Judge Merchan to set aside Trump's conviction and delay his sentencing, citing a recent high court ruling. In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court returned lower court rulings and stated that a former president has absolute immunity for his core constitutional powers.