Powerball jackpot climbs to $800 million after no grand prize win

You still have a chance to win big time!

That’s right, after nobody won Saturday night's Powerball drawing, the jackpot went up to $800 million, making it the sixth-largest prize in the game's history.

According to the Powerball website, no ticket matched all six numbers drawn for Saturday's $750 million jackpot, which were: 6, 23, 25, 34, 51, and the red Powerball was 3.

However, there were over 1.9 million tickets that won cash prizes, and at least five people won a million dollars in California, Florida, Indiana, Texas, and Washington, and 38 tickets won $50,000 and 14 tickets won $100,000, the website states.

The next Powerball drawing will be Monday night, and if you're feeling extra lucky, you could also play the Mega Millions.

The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.1 billion on Friday after seeing 30 drawings without a jackpot win, the lottery saidin a press release.

“Lottery fever continues to spread throughout the country,” Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin said in the press release. “Large jackpots provide entertainment and winnings for our players nationwide while contributing to the beneficiary programs funded by each lottery. We appreciate our players and dedicated retailers, and we encourage everyone to play responsibly.”

The six numbers no one matched Friday were: 3, 8, 31, 35 and 44, and the Mega Ball 16.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be Tuesday night, and if won, it would be the fifth largest prize in the game's history.

