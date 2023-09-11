Prime Members can get free screening tickets to ‘A Million Miles Away’

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Here’s another perk to being an Amazon Prime member: free movie tickets! With Prime Premiere, Amazon Prime members enjoy access to advance screenings of Amazon movies.

This month, Amazon Prime members can get free tickets to the much-anticipated film “A Million Miles Away.” The movie details the true-life story of José Hernández and his family of migrant workers who traveled from Michoacán, Mexico, to the U.S. to help realize Hernandez’ ambitious dream of traveling to outer space.

To access this deal, you must book your tickets via the Prime Premiere link for the movie. Then, you will be asked to verify the location of your closest participating movie theater. Next, you will be prompted to log into your Amazon account. You will then be able to book one or two complimentary tickets.

After purchase, you can download a PDF of your tickets. But don’t be late! Tickets are first come, first served. Amazon Prime doesn’t guarantee everyone will get a seat, so be sure to arrive in a timely manner at the theater.

And here’s the best part: You don’t have to break the bank at the concession stand in order to enjoy a Prime Premiere movie. Every person with a Prime Premiere ticket gets one small popcorn and one small drink (soft drink or water) from the concession stand for free.

The Prime Premiere movie time for “A Million Miles Away” is Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. local time. This free movie deal will only be available while supplies last, and will only be offered at select locations.

Prime Premiere movies will generally be available to Amazon members 48 hours after the advanced screening in theaters. So, if you can’t make it to the theater on Wednesday at 7 p.m., don’t worry. “A Million Miles Away” will be available to stream on Amazon starting Sept. 15.

But you might want to make sure that you plan to keep your Wednesday evenings open in the future. Amazon will regularly offer Prime Premiere movie deals throughout the year on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Last week the Prime Premiere advance offering was “Sitting in Bars with Cake.”

The Prime Premiere advance screenings will feature original Amazon movies and television series such as the much-anticipated “Gen V.” The advance screening of “Gen V” will be Sept. 27, and then it will be available to stream on Prime starting Sept. 29.

Be sure to check the site regularly to see what advance screenings are coming your way.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.