Bus stop safety patrols start next week in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — As students return to school, more than 200 Indiana police agencies will begin school bus safety patrols next week.

Cops with the "Stop Arm Violation Enforcement" or "Save" program will be watching for stop-arm violations and dangerous driving near buses and in school zones.

Departments will be working with bus drivers and school transportation officials to identify areas where the patrols are needed the most.

In the spring, more than 5,600 citations were issued. Of those, 251 were for stop-arm violations.

In Indiana, it's illegal to pass a stopped bus that has its red lights flashing and stop arm extended.