Martinsville High School investigating allegation that students violated code of conduct

MARTINSVILLE - Martinsville High School is investigating a report involving an allegation that students violated the Martinsville High School Code of Conduct according to Jayne Burke, Director of Community Relations at MSD of Martinsville.

Burke says the Martinsville City Police have been notified and if at any point the matter appears criminal in nature, Martinsville City Police will take a more active role. The police department confirmed they are on standby to get involved.

Morgan County Prosecutor Steven P. Sonnega says he called the school to offer assistance in the matter. Sonnega says because of student privacy law, FERPA, the school will more than likely not be able to share exact details of what happened.

Burke says Martinsville High School administration will pursue the allegations to the fullest extent.

