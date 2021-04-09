Faces of Unemployment: Indianapolis man looking to use his knowledge of steel industry to land job

INDIANAPOLIS — Chris Popplewell used to work in the steel industry before the pandemic.

“I’ve applied for even warehouse stuff, and I have not received anything, it's either, I’m overqualified or not qualified enough. I don't have a degree, but I’ve worked in quality engineering forever,” said Popplewell.

“It really nuked, the steel industry, essentially, it really did lay it off. The company laid off, I think 70% of the staff, including engineers and stuff,” said Popplewell.

Popplewell had on-the-job experience, but he didn’t have a degree. Since being out of work he’s struggled in more ways than one.

“It was really rough for about 13 straight weeks; I didn't get anything. it was, you got to run around, it was just, it was very difficult, and I still have issues,” said Popplewell.

He’s talking about getting unemployment going. He says it took forever to get it started and now he’s only getting pandemic aid because he took a contract job to get by making him ineligible for unemployment benefits.

“I had a second interview and a plant tour, and they went awesome and they're just on hold,” said Popplewell.

