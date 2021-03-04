The Rebound Indiana: Downtown salon opens doors during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — Opening a business during a pandemic is no easy task. At a time when many places are going out of business, one local woman said she's stepping out in faith and going into the beauty industry.

“I am hopeful because of the positive trends we see with the pandemic,” Iva Georgieva, owner of Luxori Salon.

The former life and business coach has a unique approach to it all. While she's looking to enhance her customer's appearance, she said its deeper than that for her.

“I really wanted to help women raise their confidence level to go after their dreams and to never give up in the face of adversities and challenges,” Georgieva said.

In fact, her own personal experiences in life have helped mold her passion and purpose.

“I lost my mother to an illness when I was very young, in my teenage year so there was a lot of challenges that I had to handle on my own,” Georgieva said.

Now she's in the space to help those dealing with pandemic woes finally find their sparkle again.

“Really and truly the mood of a woman is often connected to how she feels about herself and if she's having a good hair day or a bad hair day,” Georgieva said.

“I wanted them to feel comfortable in this space and to trust the hairstylists that work here,” Georgieva said.

The salon is located in the old studio 2000 space downtown.