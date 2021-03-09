Wedding industry rebounding after year of postponements and cancellations

COVID-19 has canceled a lot of things, but love is not one of them.

We all know the wedding industry took a big hit in 2020, but experts believe they’ll rebound in 2021.

“Initially we put things off completely until 2022,” said Dauss Miller.

Like many couples, Miller and his fiancé had to make big changes to their wedding plans, now planning a condensed wedding, the wedding photographer says it’s a little sad to see all their big plans change.

“We're getting married so it's like not disappointing, but you know I've been a wedding photographer for 20 something years so all of the grand ideas and you know kind of expectations of what a wedding day is supposed to be like kind of you know kind of abandoned most of that,” said Miller.

On top of his wedding plans changing, Miller’s business saw some major changes.

“I had one of my busiest best seasons ahead of me,” said Miller.

But with the pandemic and plans changing Miller said most of his couples moved their weddings into this year or the next.

“I really only shot one solid wedding this past season which is super strange for me,” said Miller.

“2020 was devastating for the majority of wedding vendors,” said Tammy Wegman, “I have clients that lost 90% of their business you know in cancellations and over an eight-week period of time and they're just starting to feel the rebound from that.”

Wegman is the Vice President of "Perfect Wedding Guide." They work to connect couples to vendors in Indy.

She said things are starting to look up for the wedding industry, but couples still need to be ready to make changes.

“Don't overthink what's happening ask questions let the experts be the expert and guide you through it,” said Wegman.

Wegman said they are finally starting to host their monthly luncheons with vendors and are hosting their first bridal expo in over a year this May.

For details on that click here.

