Reddit user seeks to reunite camera with family believed to be in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — A reddit user is trying to reunite a used camera bought in San Diego to the family in the photos he believes were taken in Indiana.

The reddit user posted a thread on Reddit asking for help.

He says that he bought the camera for $1 at a swap meet in San Diego, one that he says was "sketchy."

When he put batteries in the camera, he found over 100 pictures stored on the camera.

According to the post, the camera had several family photos of what is believed to be three generations of women, a grandmother, mother and granddaughter.

"The card is loaded with pictures, but particularly of a child that I think Mom would want back," the reddit user wrote.

Other photos included vacation photos, photos from a renaissance fair and a framed photo that reads 'Senior Prom 2011.'

The reddit user says that there are photos from 2011 through 2013 and dates of what appears to be a baby shower on Dec. 2nd, 2012.

They also speculate that the camera owner could be in the business of event decorating based on the many photos of table decorations, tier cupcake stands and candy arrangements.

The pictures that show a connection with Indiana are pictures of a woman posing in front of Lucas Oil Stadium wearing an Indianapolis Colts hoodie.

Another indicator of a connection to Indiana was a photo taken of a baby that shows a sign with words Indiana in the background.

The reddit user believes that the family is either from Indiana or has relatives in Indiana based on these photos.

He has not come up with any other leads for where the family could be.

If you recognize any of these photos or have information on who the camera could belong to please contact WRTV at news@wrtv.com.