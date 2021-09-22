Refugees undergoing vetting process at Camp Atterbury

EDINBURGH — The government is responding to unsubstantiated online and media rumors that have been shared in reference to the refugees currently being housed at Camp Atterbury.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the 6,600 evacuees from Afghanistan remain at Camp Atterbury under the watchful eye of 1,300 personnel who are providing them with security, food, and care.

Processing continues on the military base as families await their documentation which will allow them to move into a neighborhood in Indiana or one near family or friends.

The DHS tells WRTV that none of the people flown to Atterbury have been returned To Afghanistan. The agency says there have been no escapes from the facility and the nearby town of Edinburgh has not reported any situations involving refugees.

New details show that 44% of the evacuees came to the U.S. alone, while 30% were accompanied by a family of four or more people. At least 8% of the evacuees represent a couple with one child.

A DHS spokeswoman says 76% of the people at Camp Atterbury also have Afghan-issued documentation, such as a passport or an identification card, to help with the ongoing vetting process.

Indiana began its mission to help with the Afghanis on Thursday, September 2nd.

Refugees will be allowed to leave the base once they become eligible for resettlement. The government has yet to release how many have met the requirements.