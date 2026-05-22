Richard Childress Racing suspends use of Kyle Busch's No. 8 car

(WRTV) — Richard Childress Racing is suspending the use of the No. 8 car following Kyle Busch's death.

Richard Childress Racing made the following announcement on X:

"Richard Childress Racing has elected to suspend use of the No. 8 and will run the No. 33 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and beyond. Kyle Busch was instrumental in the design of RCR’s stylized No. 8 and it has become synonymous with Kyle and an important symbol for his fans and the NASCAR industry. No one can carry it forward to the level that he did. The No. 8 is reserved and ready for Brexton Busch when he is ready to go NASCAR racing."

Brexton Busch is Kyle Busch's son, who is 11-years-old.

Busch won the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2015 and 2016. He is a two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion (2015 and 2019).